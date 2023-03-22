Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $967.26

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.26 ($11.88) and traded as low as GBX 868 ($10.66). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 897 ($11.02), with a volume of 116,077 shares trading hands.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £891.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,145.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,015.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 967.65.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Next Fifteen Communications Group

In related news, insider Tim Dyson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($12.89), for a total transaction of £3,150,000 ($3,868,353.19). 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.