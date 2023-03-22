Nexum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,568.13 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $69,568.13 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

