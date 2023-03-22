NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.33

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.33 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 71465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.46.

NFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The firm has a market cap of C$665.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.68.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

