Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Shares Down 26.9%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) dropped 26.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Nicox Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Further Reading

