Nordwand Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 106,515 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000. MetLife makes up approximately 0.9% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 296.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $63,934,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. 1,408,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,245. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

