Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Northland Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

