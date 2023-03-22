NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.44

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 4684918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.