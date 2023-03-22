Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.15. 105,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.