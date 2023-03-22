Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.