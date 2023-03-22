Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,101,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,997. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.