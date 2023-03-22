Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,430 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHB traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 95,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,875. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

