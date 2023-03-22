Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,270. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23.

