Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,212. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.37.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.