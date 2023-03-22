Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,931,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $140.68. 36,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,802. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $2,507,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

