Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,575.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,445.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,093.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

