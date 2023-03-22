Novavax, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($3.58) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Novavax in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.53). The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($5.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($11.18) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of NVAX opened at $6.02 on Monday. Novavax has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $518.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

