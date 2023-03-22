NuCypher (NU) Market Capitalization Achieves $98.02 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $98.02 million and approximately $202.42 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

