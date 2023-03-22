NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $647.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.34.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

