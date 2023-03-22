NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.13.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.06 on Wednesday, hitting $267.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,720,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,918,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.84. The stock has a market cap of $659.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

