NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.12 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $168.84.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.34.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.