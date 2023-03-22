NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.54.

NVDA stock opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.12 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.84.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,007,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

