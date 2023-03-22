NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $305.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.34.

NVDA stock opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.84. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $647.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

