NXM Market Capitalization Reaches $359.16 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. NXM has a total market cap of $359.16 million and $91,031.92 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $54.47 or 0.00199182 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00030441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,297.26 or 0.99823024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002375 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 56.75699674 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $94,782.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

