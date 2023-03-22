NXM Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. NXM has a total market capitalization of $374.06 million and $94,686.29 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $56.73 or 0.00197927 BTC on exchanges.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.

