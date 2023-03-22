O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.90 on Friday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in O2Micro International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.