Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48.70 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $326.87 million and approximately $48.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.24 or 0.06360640 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00061534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00041541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018480 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06031379 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $38,470,878.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

