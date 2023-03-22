OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

OFS Capital stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

