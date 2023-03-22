OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Down 4.3%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €31.40 ($33.76) and last traded at €31.40 ($33.76). Approximately 9,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.80 ($35.27).

OHB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $552.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.95.

About OHB

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

