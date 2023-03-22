Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.036-2.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
Featured Stories
