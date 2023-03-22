Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.036-2.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

