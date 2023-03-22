Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.00

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 36.60 ($0.45), with a volume of 427171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.65 ($0.50).

Oncimmune Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.30. The stock has a market cap of £30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.38 and a beta of 0.47.

About Oncimmune

(Get Rating)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.