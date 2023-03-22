Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCTGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 574,840 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 55,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,289. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

