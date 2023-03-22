ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.79. 450,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,563. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.