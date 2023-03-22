Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $202.79 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.22 or 0.06371220 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00022334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018238 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.