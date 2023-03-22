Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.28). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

ORIC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

ORIC opened at $4.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

