Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 5%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 29,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 69,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Opsens Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.95 million. Opsens had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.65%. Research analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.