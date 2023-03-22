Orbler (ORBR) Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $598.04 million and approximately $756,380.26 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00010761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

