Orbs (ORBS) Market Capitalization Reaches $91.63 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Orbs has a market capitalization of $91.63 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00357506 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.70 or 0.25984792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

Orbs Token Trading

