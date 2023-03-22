Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,201,623 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 157.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $99,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 193,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. 609,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,506. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

