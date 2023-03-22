Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,173 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

BATS VSGX traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 88,446 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

