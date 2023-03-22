Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

