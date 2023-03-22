Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $266,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,683,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 949,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.