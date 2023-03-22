Orgel Wealth Management LLC Invests $430,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,975. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.20.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
