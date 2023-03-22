Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $38,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $151,721,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after acquiring an additional 612,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.34. 2,873,392 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

