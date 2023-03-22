Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Trading Up 7%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.53. Approximately 356,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 743,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.11.

Osisko Mining Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.22.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Stories

