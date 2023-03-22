Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) versus Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Critical Review

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Otonomo Technologies and Liquid Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomo Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Otonomo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 240.14%. Given Otonomo Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Otonomo Technologies is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Liquid Media Group -265.21% -179.48% -89.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and Liquid Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomo Technologies $1.72 million 37.89 -$30.93 million N/A N/A Liquid Media Group $770,000.00 3.96 -$12.78 million ($0.72) -0.22

Liquid Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Otonomo Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Otonomo Technologies has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Otonomo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Otonomo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Otonomo Technologies beats Liquid Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs. Its data is used for various services, such as preventative maintenance, EV management, emergency services, on-demand fueling, insurance, and smart cities. The company collects vehicle-specific and aggregated data from vehicle data providers, such as vehicle manufacturers, vehicle fleet operators, and telematics service providers, as well as licenses software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

