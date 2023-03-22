Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,290. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 151.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 212,838 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

