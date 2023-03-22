Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 151.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently -33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

