Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 253,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 1,230,860 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.