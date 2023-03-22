PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.66. 432,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,355,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.91.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $2,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,403,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,403,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 490,172 shares of company stock worth $14,007,021 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 15.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 666.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 154.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,229 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.5% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 995.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,066 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

