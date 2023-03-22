Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down to $82.62

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.62, but opened at $79.72. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $78.63, with a volume of 102,504 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.