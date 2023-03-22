Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,073 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,815 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lyft makes up 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lyft Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $40.46.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.