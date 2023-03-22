Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,073 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,815 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lyft makes up 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft Stock Up 5.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.